China cries foul after new US tariffs; vows to defend its interests

Beijing: “Firmly opposing” the new US tariffs, China warned that the trade barriers would affect the wider relationship between the two economic superpowers and Beijing will “resolutely work” to defend its interests, CNN reported.

China’s Commerce Ministry also said that the move is against US President Joe Biden’s earlier stand of not seeking to ‘contain’ or ‘decouple’ with Beijing.

This comes hours after Biden announced that tariffs on USD 18 billion worth of imports of Chinese electric vehicles and an array of other products would soar over the next two years.

The White House said the measures were designed to protect American workers and businesses in the face of China’s unfair trade practices, including “flooding global markets with artificially low-priced exports.”

China “firmly opposes” the new tariffs, the country’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

“The increase in...tariffs by the United States contradicts President Joe Biden’s commitment to ‘not seek to suppress and contain China’s development’ and ‘not to seek to decouple and break links with China,’” it said. “This action will seriously impact the atmosphere of bilateral cooperation.” (ANI)

