China destroying mosques, erasing Islamic identity from Xinjiang

Beijing: Hundreds of mosques and Islamic shrines have been destroyed by China in recent years, as Beijing aims to erase the Islamic culture associated with the Xinjiang province and forcefully assimilate the Uyghurs with their Han Chinese culture, a report by The Economist stated.

World Uyghur Congress reacted to the report, citing the findings of the report.

“Since the 16th century most Uyghurs have practised Islam. But China has no interest in this later period. Instead, officials are trying to erase it. In recent years they have destroyed hundreds of mosques and Muslim shrines across [East Turkistan],” the WUC post on X read. The report titled ‘China is using archaeology as a weapon’ elaborated how the state is unearthing ancient justifications for its rule over Xinjiang

China has destroyed hundreds of mosques and Muslim shrines across Xinjiang. The museum in Kashgar barely mentions Islam, save for signs claiming that it was forced on Xinjiang and that the Uyghurs “are not Muslim by nature”.

The report cited a Buddhist stupa in Kashgar, an oasis city in the far-western region of Xinjiang. The stupa and a temple next to it were probably built some 1,700 years ago and abandoned a few centuries later. Chinese archaeologists started excavating the site in 2019. They have dug up stone tools, copper coins and fragments of a Buddha statue.

The archaeologists also claim to have found clear proof that Xinjiang has been part of China since ancient times. The report cited official statements, which claim that artefacts discovered at Mo’er temple are similar to those dug up thousands of miles to the east in areas dominated by the Han, China’s majority ethnic group. Parts of the temple were built in a “Han Buddhist” style. And its architectural features suggest that it was visited by a famous 7th-century monk from central China called Xuanzang. He is known for spreading Buddhism in the country.

“These claims may sound academic, but China’s government is using them to justify its brutal rule over Xinjiang,” the report stated. China’s security campaign was at its peak in 2018-19, during which around a million Uyghurs and other Muslim residents of Xinjiang passed through camps where they were forcibly assimilated into Han Chinese culture. Critics accuse China of “cultural genocide.” Officials say they are trying to stamp out religious extremism. Moreover, if the inhabitants of Xinjiang have always been Chinese, then accusations of forced assimilation make no sense, the report added.

Last month China organised a conference in Kashgar that focused on the discoveries made at Mo’er temple and other sites.

Pan Yue, head of the state’s Ethnic Affairs Commission, said they prove that there is no separation between the culture of Xinjiang and Chinese culture. Those who criticise China’s policies in the region reveal their “ignorance of history” and are peddling “baseless narratives”, he added. (ANI)

Also Read: China under Xi Jinping — worse than ever?

Also Watch: