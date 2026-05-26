China Expanding Geopolitical Influence and Diplomatic Pressure Across Africa: Report

NEW DELHI: China's influence in Africa now goes beyond economic projects to exerting diplomatic and political pressure on governments to toe the Beijing line when it comes to relations with other countries, according to an article.

"China's influence on the continent is no longer defined solely by infrastructure projects, mining investments, or trade deals. China's growing leverage is now expressed through diplomatic pressure, political signalling, and the ability to shape what governments, organisations, and even international conferences can and cannot do," the article in The Interpreter stated.

It highlights China's "nasty criticism" of the landlocked African country of Eswatini for hosting Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te earlier this month, accusing the kingdom's leaders of being "kept and fed" by Taiwan.

Prior to this, China had reportedly prevailed on Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar to revoke overflight permissions for President Lai's plane. Lai then changed his travel plan and arrived in Eswatini aboard King Mswati III's private aircraft.

"Eswatini matters precisely because it remains Taiwan's last diplomatic partner in Africa. Over the past decade, China has successfully persuaded several African states to sever ties with Taiwan, often alongside expanded economic engagement and infrastructure cooperation. Taiwan now has formal relations with only 12 countries worldwide," the article pointed out.

China's pressure campaign against Eswatini appears to extend beyond rhetoric. Earlier this month, China announced the expansion of its zero-tariff trade policy to every African country except Eswatini. It reinforced the message that access to Chinese markets and political goodwill remains tied to adherence to the country's "One China" policy, the article stated.

Economic concerns remain relevant as China continues to dominate trade relationships across large parts of Africa, and the imbalance remains substantial. Africa's trade deficit with China reportedly rose to approximately $102 billion last year.

But recent developments suggest China's influence is becoming more political, normative, and security-oriented. China is not merely building roads, railways, or telecommunications infrastructure; it is also shaping diplomatic behaviour and political incentives in ways that affect how African states engage internationally. Beijing has steadily expanded its security footprint through military training, peacekeeping deployments, and maritime cooperation. (IANS)

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