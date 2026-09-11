China expands citizen rewards to report ‘illegal’ religious activities, rights groups warn of chilling crackdown

Washington: More than 12 Chinese cities introduced measures in the first half of 2026 to encourage or reward people for reporting religious activities deemed "illegal" by authorities, US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The measures follow President Xi Jinping's 2016 "Sinicisation of religion" policy, which increased state control over religious life. Authorities have since expanded surveillance of religious activities.

In Yunnan's Honghe prefecture, officials listed 35 categories of reportable activities, including religious ceremonies in private homes, livestreamed preaching, distribution of religious materials and unauthorised religious education.

In Qinghai's Haidong, hotels and travel agencies were told to screen events and report "suspicious" activities. Chengdu authorities in Sichuan are offering up to USD 120 for verified information on vaguely defined "illegal" religious behaviour.

HRW said the measures send a "chilling signal" to Christians, Muslims and Tibetan Buddhists. It noted that amendments to the Public Security Administration Punishment Law, effective January 1, allow 5 to 15 days' administrative detention for "illegal religious activities".

Amnesty International has also condemned the crackdown. In June, it urged China to release two detained Protestant church leaders and respect religious freedom.

The Early Rain Covenant Church in Sichuan said armed police raided a Sunday service, taking more than 30 members for interrogation. Two church leaders remain detained.

Amnesty said the detentions were the latest example of intensifying state control over independent religious activity in China. (IANS)

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