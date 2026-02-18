China expands propaganda airwaves in Tibet as independent voices fade

Beijing: As China advances its sinicisation campaign in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the government has moved aggressively to expand the reach of its Tibetan-language broadcasting, even as access for outside media continues to narrow.

The growth of state messaging is occurring alongside an increasingly restrictive environment for journalists and local residents seeking alternative sources of information, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, citing assessments by Reporters Without Borders, China National Radio has increased its Tibetan programming at a rapid pace.

What was once a single show has, within months, expanded into a broad slate of 17 segments, a development reflected in global shortwave allocations overseen by the High Frequency Coordination Conference.

The expansion is particularly significant because it coincides with the loss of Tibetan-language broadcasts from Radio Free Asia and Voice of America. For years, those outlets provided rare reporting on rights conditions, religious limits and social change, while offering a platform for Tibetans whose views seldom appeared in domestic media.

Without such alternatives, RSF warned, official narratives face little resistance. State content consistently celebrates Communist Party rule, promotes officially defined harmony among ethnic groups and blames tensions on unnamed foreign actors.

Aleksandra Bielakowska of RSF described the rapid growth of radio output as a central pillar in China's attempt to dominate the regional information sphere. (ANI)

