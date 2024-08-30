China Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns United States over support to Philippines in sea dispute

Beijing: Amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea, China issued a warning to the United States, urging it to refrain from endorsing or condoning the Philippines’ actions in the region.

The remarks by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came while he met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who is on a two-day visit to the country.

Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the United States in a post on X said, “On the South China Sea, FM Wang stressed China firmly safeguards its territorial sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and maritime rights and interests there, and upholds the sanctity and efficacy of the DOC,” added Xie.

He also said that the United States in a post on X said that the United States must not compromise China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The US should not undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the pretext of bilateral treaties, and should not endorse or condone the Philippines’ acts of infringing on China’s rights.”

Notably, a Philippines Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel, the ‘BRP Datu Sanday’ (MMOV 3002), had encountered “aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres” from eight Chinese Coast Guard ships while operating from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal,” news outlet PNA had reported.

During the meeting, Wang reiterated China’s longstanding position that “Taiwan belongs to China” and that the pursuit of Taiwanese independence threatens regional peace and stability.

“On Taiwan, he (Wang Yi) urged the US to honour its commitment of not supporting Taiwan independence, which poses the biggest risk to cross-strait peace and stability, abide by the one-China principle and the three Joint Communiques, stop arming Taiwan, and support China’s peaceful reunification,” Xie said on X.

Notably, Sullivan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit to China. Sullivan is the first US national security advisor to visit China in eight years. During the term of President Barack Obama, Susan Rice travelled to China in 2016. (ANI)

