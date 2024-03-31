China joins probe into terrorist attack: Report

Islamabad: In the wake of the suicide bomb attack that claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals, Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan to probe the incident, The News International reported, citing Pakistan’s interior ministry.

According to the report, the incident that occurred on March 26 was the third major attack in little over a week on China-invested infrastructural projects, where Beijing has invested more than USD 65 billion as part of its wider Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the Chinese team of investigators at Beijing’s embassy and briefed them on the investigation so far, the statement said.

At present, no one has claimed responsibility for the recent attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a hydropower project at Dasu in Pakistan’s northwest, killing six people.

During his interaction with the Beijing’s probe team at Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, the security czar informed them about the progress made so far in the investigations into the tragic incident, The News International reported.

Measures pertaining to protection of Chinese nationals and overall security were also discussed in the meeting

The federal minister also met the Chinese ambassador and updated him on the probe into Besham incident.

In the meantime, civil work at the sites of the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams has been temporarily suspended by the Chinese companies overseeing operations due to security concerns.

The News International reported that approximately 991 Chinese engineers were working on both projects, while the local staff has been told to stay at home till further instructions, an official working on the project confirmed to the publication. (ANI)

