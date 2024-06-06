China labels United States, South Korea, Japan’s joint statement  as ‘erroneous’

Taipei: The Chinese Embassy in Seoul criticized the recent joint statement on Taiwan issued by the United States, Japan, and South Korea, describing it as a series of “consecutive erroneous statements,” Taiwan News reported.

This denunciation followed a trilateral ministerial meeting held on June 2 in Singapore, attended by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Japan’s Minister of Defense Kihara Minoru, and South Korea’s Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik.

The three officials said there was no change in their nations’ position on Taiwan and that regional peace was “an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community.” They also called for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, as per Taiwan News.

The Chinese embassy said these comments “interfere in China’s internal affairs and maliciously smear and attack China” and lodged “solemn representations with South Korea,” per Yonhap News Agency.

On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry claimed the trilateral defence ministers’ meeting and trilateral vice foreign minister-level dialogue were intended to “deliberately attack and vilify China.”

According to the Taiwan News, the joint statement also opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific and called out China’s “dangerous and aggressive behaviour” in the South China Sea. The three ministers stressed the importance of abiding by international law, including the freedom of navigation and overflight.

Meawhile, the Chinese defence minister also made “provocative and irrational” remarks on Taiwan at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an international defence and security conference held in Singapore from May 31 to June 2. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for China with hopes of more loans & advance CPEC projects

Also Watch: