China plans to use AI, data analytics to shape global narrative on Tibet: Report

New Delhi: China is increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI), big data and advanced digital communication tools to influence international perceptions of Tibet, according to a report by Bitter Winter. The report highlights discussions at the Second Xizang International Communication Conference held in Lhasa in June, which brought together nearly 300 scholars, journalists, media professionals, government officials and communication experts.

While Beijing described the event as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue, the report says it reflected China’s growing efforts to strengthen its global narrative on Tibet through sophisticated communication strategies. Participants reportedly discussed using AI, big data analytics, audience profiling and algorithm-driven content distribution to tailor messaging for different demographic, cultural and ideological groups.

The report argues that Chinese media representatives emphasised identifying target audiences and developing customised narratives, marking a shift from traditional propaganda to strategic communication aimed at maximising influence worldwide. It says AI is being positioned as a key tool to reshape international views on Tibet.

According to Bitter Winter, China is investing significant political, technological and institutional resources to build networks of scholars, journalists, influencers and communication specialists who can amplify state-approved narratives across multiple platforms. The report describes this as part of a long-term strategy to influence global opinion and increase acceptance of Beijing’s policies in Tibet.

It also notes that China has expanded carefully managed tours for foreign influencers and content creators, showcasing infrastructure, economic development and cultural heritage in Tibet. However, the report contends these initiatives are aimed at perception management rather than transparency. It adds that independent researchers continue to raise concerns over surveillance, digital monitoring and strict governance in the region.

Despite these efforts, the report says Beijing continues to face international scrutiny and competing narratives from independent researchers and Tibetan exile communities, making Tibet an increasingly important battleground for information and narrative control. (IANS)

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