China remains world’s largest prison for journalists: Report

BEIJING: China remains the world’s largest jailer of journalists, with 110 reporters and three media workers currently detained, according to a new report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The group said Beijing continues a global campaign of repression against journalism and access to information.

Authorities are accused of using surveillance, intimidation, coercion and harassment to silence independent reporting, particularly on topics deemed “sensitive.” In the latest World Press Freedom Index, China ranks 178th out of 180 countries—just above North Korea and Eritrea—and has dropped further from last year’s position.

The report highlights severe structural constraints across political, legal, social and economic indicators, reflecting tight state control over media and limited press freedom.

RSF also condemned the treatment of jailed journalist Zhang Zhan, who was sentenced in September 2025 to four years in prison on charges widely described as fabricated. She has reportedly been denied access to legal counsel, isolating her from external support and hindering her appeal.

Zhan, previously jailed for reporting from Wuhan during the Covid-19 outbreak, is being held in Shanghai’s Pudong Detention Center. RSF has urged the international community to pressure Beijing to secure her release and ensure her safety and medical care. (IANS)

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