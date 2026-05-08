China says ties with Bangladesh not directed against any ‘third party’

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held talks with the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Beijing, with both sides pledging to deepen coordination in trade, infrastructure, green development and regional affairs, according to an official press release by the Chinese government.

According to the press release, Wang Yi stated that China’s relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are not directed against any “third party”, nor should they be influenced by any “third party”.

In a post on X by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, Beijing described China and Bangladesh as “good neighbors and good partners.”

“China supports the new Bangladeshi government in maintaining unity and stability, revitalizing and developing the economy, and improving people’s wellbeing,” the post said.

According to the official press release, during the talks, Wang Yi said that China was prepared to align the “high-quality Belt and Road Initiative with Bangladesh’s national development strategy”.

The press release added that China is willing to “deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure, water conservancy, and cultural exchanges,” while also expanding collaboration in “green development and the digital economy.”

Wang Yi also said Beijing would support “capable Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Bangladesh.”

Addressing regional geopolitics, the Chinese foreign minister stressed that “China’s relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries are not directed against any third party, nor should they be influenced by any third party.”

China also expressed willingness to strengthen coordination with Bangladesh in multilateral institutions and regional cooperation frameworks “to jointly contribute to world and regional peace and development.”

For its part, Bangladesh appreciated “China’s long-term support and assistance” and looked forward to further “deepening all-round friendship and cooperation, elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new level”, while simultaneously “contributing to its own economic and social development.”

Bangladesh welcomed greater Chinese investment and pledged to provide “a stable, favorable, and predictable business environment” for Chinese companies operating in the country. The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern. Following the talks, China and Bangladesh issued a joint press release outlining the outcomes of the meeting. (ANI)

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