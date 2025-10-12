China slams US plan to bar its airlines from using Russian airspace

Beijing: China has criticised Washington’s proposal to bar its airlines from flying through Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States, stating that such actions would harm “international travel and people-to-people exchanges.”

Responding to the US move, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Barring Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on flights to and from the US would hinder travel and people-to-people exchanges.”

The Ministry advised the Trump administration to “take a hard look at its own policy and its impact on American businesses”, hinting towards the US’s unprecedented tariffs on other countries.

“Rather than punishing other countries and passengers around the world, perhaps it’s time the US took a hard look at its own policy and the impact on American businesses, “ the ministry added.

According to Fox News Business, citing Reuters, the Trump administration on Thursday proposed restricting Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace, arguing that access to shorter routes gives them an “unfair” advantage over American carriers.

The US Transportation Department suggested this after many American airlines raised the issue, as US airlines have been forced to take longer and more costly routes around Russia, while Chinese carriers continue to use the shorter routes, enabling them to offer faster and cheaper flights on major routes. (ANI)

