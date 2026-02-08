China tightens curbs on Tibetan religious life from monasteries

Dharamshala: The Chinese authorities have reportedly stepped up curbs on Tibetan religious practices by strictly enforcing a ban that bars children below the age of 18 from entering monasteries, according to a report by Phayul.

The issue surfaced after a video circulated on the social media platform WeChat, reviving concerns over infringements on Tibetan religious and cultural freedoms.

Notices stating "Children under 18 are not allowed in the monastery" were reportedly posted at the monastery entrance in Kham, indicating stricter enforcement of long-standing regulations restricting minors' involvement in religious life, according to Phayul.

The enforcement coincides with the winter vacation period, which runs from January through the end of February 2026, when schools across Tibetan regions close for their annual holidays. Traditionally, many Tibetan children accompany their parents on pilgrimage visits during this time. (ANI)

Also Read: Viral video of Chinese tourist desecrating Tibetan monastery sparks