China tightens precautions at ports as global mpox virus cases increase

Beijing: Chinese customs authorities have announced tighter surveillance measures at ports of entry to prevent the import of the mpox virus, following a rise in global cases. People coming from countries and regions where mpox cases have been confirmed and who have been exposed to mpox or have symptoms such as fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes, should declare their conditions to customs upon entry, to China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC) said. Customs officers will implement medical measures and conduct sampling and testing in accordance with the prescribed procedures, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an online statement issued by the GAC.

Additionally, contaminated or potentially contaminated vehicles, containers, and goods from countries and regions where mpox cases have been reported will be sanitized according to prescribed procedures. These new measures, which took effect immediately upon announcement on August 15, will be valid for six months, the GAC noted.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, sounding the alarm over its potential for further international transmission.

Data from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that during the past week alone, more than 2,000 new mpox cases have been reported in Africa. Last week, the health body said some 38,465 mpox cases and 1,456 deaths had been reported in Africa since January 2022, affecting at least 16 countries across all five regions of Africa.

Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals. Symptoms include a rash that forms blisters and then crusts over fever and swollen lymph nodes. The illness is usually mild, and most infected individuals recover within a few weeks without treatment. (IANS)

