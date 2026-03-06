‘China to send special envoy for mediation,’ says Chinese FM Spokesperson

BEIJING: China on Thursday confirmed that it will send its Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue, Zhai Jun, to the region soon to help promote de-escalation amid the ongoing conflict in the area. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the country believes that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solutions to resolving disputes and that the continued escalation of the conflict serves no one's interests.

"China will send Zhai Jun, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue, to the Middle East soon to work actively for the de-escalation of the tensions," she said.

She added that China will continue to maintain communication with all parties involved and work with the international community to build consensus aimed at reducing tensions, adding that Beijing is "gravely concerned" over the tense situation in the Middle East and has been in close contact with several countries in recent days.

"The protraction and escalation of the conflict serves no one's interest. China believes that war and force cannot solve issues once and for all, dialogue and negotiation are the right solutions, and political and diplomatic settlement of disputes and differences should be upheld. China will continue to work with all parties, including parties to the conflict, to maintain communication, further engage with other parties, and build consensus," Mao Ning said.

"China is gravely concerned over the tense situation in the Middle East. Over the past few days, China has intensively reached out to various parties," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: China accused of systematically suppressing Mongolian culture: Report