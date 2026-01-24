China world's largest perpetrator of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing: US committee

WASHINGTON DC: US lawmakers recently released an investigation, accusing China of being the "world's largest perpetrator" of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, a report has highlighted.

Chairman John Moolenaar of the US Select Committee on China and Chairman Carlos Gimenez of the US House Homeland Security Committee's Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee released an investigation which details how China commands the world's largest Distant-Water Fishing (DWF) fleet - estimated to include upwards of 16,000 vessels and uses it to intimidate other nations, control the world's food supply, and decimate fisheries around the world, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), stated.

The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party says it is committed to working on a bipartisan basis to build consensus on the "threat posed by the CCP" and develop a plan of action to defend the American people, economy, and values.

The statement added: "The fleet also relies on forced labour and human rights abuses that go unchecked while China monopolizes seafood processing."

Moolenaar mentioned that investigation has revealed how the CCP used unregulated fishing to its advantage and manipulated the food supply of the world.

"The Select Committee has documented how numerous American industries have supply chain concerns that leave the United States vulnerable to China, and the food supply is no exception. This investigation details how the CCP turned unregulated fishing to its advantage and manipulated the world's food supply in the process," he said. (IANS)

