Beijing: For decades, international adoptions provided a lifeline for abandoned children, many of whom were victims of China’s notorious one-child policy. Now, as Beijing attempts to grapple with its self-inflicted population issues, the ban has raised concerns over the fate of vulnerable children and the families left waiting.

China has officially ended most foreign adoptions, leaving hundreds of American and other foreign families in limbo as their pending applications are abruptly halted. The decision, which the Chinese government claims aligns with “global trends”. However, the announcement comes amid efforts to reverse the country’s plunging birth rate and mitigate its looming demographic crisis. According to CNN, since the early 1990s, China has sent tens of thousands of abandoned children abroad—many of them girls or children with disabilities—due to its infamous one-child policy, which created a scenario of forced abandonment in the country. Now, the Chinese government has abruptly decided to shut down this avenue of hope for abandoned children, under the pretext of aligning with “global trends”, as reported by CNN.

This move comes as China faces a self-made demographic crisis, caused by its draconian policies which were created to handle its skyrocketing population crisis. For decades, the Chinese regime has forced families into brutal choices through the one-child policy, resulting in the mass abandonment of children, especially girls. Foreign adoption was one of the few paths through which many of these children could have gotten a better life. As countless families across the US had opened their homes and hearts to them.

However, China’s recent decision to halt most foreign adoptions is less about global trends and more about its desperate attempts to reverse the country’s plummeting birth rate. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, tried to present the ban as a moral decision in line with international conventions. But the reality is that this shift comes as the Chinese government scrambles to salvage its demographic future. The move reeks of self-interest, as officials look to hoard potential adoptees as part of a broader, misguided strategy to boost the country’s birth rates—despite failing policies like the scrapping of the one-child rule and the allowance of two or even three children.

This decision leaves hundreds of families, primarily from the US in limbo. These families, many of whom have been waiting for years to adopt children from China, now face an uncertain future. Despite holding valid applications and being part of an established adoption system, they are being coldly cut off as the Chinese government turns its back on the very children it once had no qualms about abandoning.

Beijing’s reasoning is transparent: it is not about the welfare of the children but about optics and control. China’s birth rate continues to plummet due to its own failed social engineering policies. Allowing children to find better homes abroad would be admitting failure, and the Chinese government is determined to present an image of a self-sustaining nation—even at the cost of vulnerable children and hopeful families. (ANI)

