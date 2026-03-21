China’s data warfare exposed in Taiwan election meddling

Taipei: Leaked documents from Chinese tech firm GoLaxy have uncovered an extensive and calculated effort by Beijing to monitor, profile, and influence Taiwan's political environment, raising serious concerns over interference in democratic processes. The operation involved building a massive data-driven system designed to track public opinion and exploit political divisions during election cycles, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the documents, reviewed by Taipei-based Doublethink Lab, show that Chinese actors compiled a detailed database of Taiwanese political figures. This repository includes sensitive personal and professional data such as affiliations, education, religious beliefs, and residential backgrounds.

Prominent leaders, including President William Lai and former president Tsai Ing-wen, were among those listed, alongside thousands of influential individuals from civil society, academia, and business sectors. Central to the project is a sophisticated "knowledge graph" mapping Taiwan's political networks. It connects parties, leadership structures, and geographic data, allowing analysts to identify influence hubs and ideological alignments. The system categorises politicians into camps based on their perceived stance toward China, enabling targeted strategies to exploit internal divides. (ANI)

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