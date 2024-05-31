China’s drills look like a ‘rehearsal’ for Taiwan invasion: US admiral Samuel Paparo

Tokyo: The recent military exercises of China around Taiwan “looked like a rehearsal” for an invasion, said US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo on Wednesday in an interview given to Nikkei Asia in Tokyo.

According to Taiwan News, days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan’s President on May 20, China launched two-day-long military drills on May 23, surrounding Taiwan in what it called “punishment” for so-called “separatist acts,” CNN reported.

Admiral Samuel Paparo became the top military official in the Indo-Pacific Command in early May and oversees the day-to-day operations of US joint forces in the region.

Further, Paparo mentioned that, “The US government charges me with being ready today, tomorrow, next month and next year, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act,” which elaborates that US will help Taiwan to increase its self-defence strategies and capabilities.

He also emphasized that the US defence forces have closely monitored and analysed these Chinese drills. He also stated, “We watched it. We took note. We learned from it, and they helped us prepare for the future.”

If shooting did break out in the region, Paparo said he is confident the US and its allies and partners would “prevail in a conflict.”

Asked about the possibility of China invading Taiwan, Paparo stressed, “What matters is [China’s] own assessments,” warning that Beijing continues to “build capability at an alarming rate.” (ANI)

