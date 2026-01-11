China’s ‘electromagnetic kill zone’ in South China Sea another troubling step: Report

NAYPYIDAW: China’s establishment of an “electromagnetic kill zone” in the South China Sea underscores the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ambition and assertiveness, reflecting a calculated gamble by the party that equates military dominance with political control, a report highlighted on Saturday.

By manipulating the electromagnetic spectrum, it said, the CCP has applied its authoritarian logic approach to warfare, posing a challenge to US power projection and creating instability across the Indo-Pacific.

“China’s transformation of the South China Sea into an electromagnetic battlespace represents one of the most assertive and troubling steps in its long campaign to dominate the Indo-Pacific. What began as a series of artificial island constructions has now evolved into a sophisticated electronic warfare hub, designed not merely to monitor but to actively contest and neutralise US and allied military power. This development is not accidental or reactive; it is the product of deliberate planning by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the central brain of the state, which has long sought to fuse military modernisation with geopolitical ambition,” a report in Myanmar media outlet ‘Mizzima News’ detailed.

“The result is a ‘kill zone’ that tilts the strategic balance in China’s favour while undermining the stability of one of the world’s most contested waterways. Satellite imagery and independent reports confirm that China has quietly expanded its electronic warfare infrastructure across Fiery Cross, Mischief, and Subi reefs. These installations include monopole antennas, mobile jamming vehicles, radomes, and fortified emplacements, all designed to give the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) control over the electromagnetic spectrum. (IANS)

