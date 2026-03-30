China’s ethnic law raises fresh Tibet concerns in Czech meetings

Prague: Representatives led by Thinlay Chukki, along with UN Advocacy Officer Phuntsok Topgyal, engaged in a series of high-level meetings in the Czech Republic to highlight China’s oppression in Tibet and explore avenues for international cooperation, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, during their interaction with Sinopsis, discussions centred on Tibet-related developments and prospects for collaborative research. The delegation later met officials from the U.S. Embassy’s Political Affairs Section, where they exchanged views on the ground realities in Tibet and a recent resolution passed by the Czech Senate. Embassy officials reiterated their willingness to support initiatives concerning Tibet. The delegation also held talks with MP Hayato, who chairs the Parliament Tibet Support Group in the Czech Chamber of Deputies. Key discussions revolved around reviving the Tibet Support Group within the chamber. Thinlay Chukki briefed the lawmaker on recent developments in Tibet, particularly a newly introduced ethnic policy framework by China.

The law raises serious concerns about increasing centralised authority over ethnic minority regions. Representatives warned that it could intensify cultural assimilation efforts, including curbs on Tibetan language usage in schools and public spaces, tighter regulation of religious practices, and challenges to preserving Tibetan identity. The delegation further flagged the possibility of expanded surveillance and administrative control affecting everyday life in Tibet. Concerns were also raised about potential mechanisms that could extend monitoring to Tibetan communities living abroad, as cited by CTA. (ANI)

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