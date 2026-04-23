China’s shadow over Taiwan: Transparency laws risk weaponization by China

TAIPEI: In a development that raises fresh concerns about external interference, Control Yuan officials have warned that Taiwan’s political transparency framework could be exploited by China to intimidate donors and influence democratic processes, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, speaking at a press briefing reviewing campaign financing during the 2022 local elections, Control Yuan member Jao Yung-ching emphasised the urgent need to amend existing regulations.

He noted that while Taiwan’s political donation laws are well-developed and generally implemented impartially, certain provisions could inadvertently expose donors and businesses to retaliation from China.

Jao highlighted that pro-Beijing propaganda networks have allegedly misused publicly available donation records to compile “blacklists” of politicians, corporations, and individuals perceived as opposing China’s political agenda toward Taiwan. Such actions have created a chilling effect, discouraging financial contributions to political causes that might provoke Chinese authorities.

The situation, Jao warned, could paradoxically undermine transparency itself. Fear of reprisals may push donors toward anonymous contributions, thereby weakening accountability mechanisms that the laws were designed to uphold.

He cited a case in which Chinese authorities and affiliated actors allegedly targeted Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang and his supporters through coordinated disinformation campaigns, smear tactics, and threats under China’s national security framework.

Jao urged policymakers to reassess whether Taiwan’s stringent transparency standards remain practical in the face of direct geopolitical pressure from Beijing. Beyond donation disclosures, he also pointed to potential loopholes in regulations governing public subsidies for political campaigns, as cited by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

Also Read: China link seen in Iranian cargo ship seized by United States forces: Report