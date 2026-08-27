China’s Tibet dam push raises fresh flood risks for India and Nepal

NEW DELHI: Widespread flooding in Nepal and rising water levels in India’s Kosi and Brahmaputra rivers have renewed concerns about the impact of China’s dam-building programme in Tibet on downstream countries. The Bhote Koshi River, originating in Tibet, recently caused severe flooding in Nepal, damaging bridges, hydropower infrastructure and villages. In India, the Kosi River—known as the “Sorrow of Bihar”—has also risen dangerously, while the Brahmaputra has overflowed in Assam, causing deaths and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

China has built several hydropower projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo, known as the Brahmaputra after it enters India. Among them are the Zangmu, Jiexu and Jiacha dams. Beijing has also announced plans for a much larger project at Medog, near the Great Bend of the Yarlung Tsangpo before the river enters India. With a proposed capacity of around 60,000 MW, the Medog project would be the world’s largest hydropower project, potentially generating about three times the power of the Three Gorges Dam. However, its location in a highly seismic region has raised concerns over dam safety, landslides, sediment management and downstream flooding.

The Yarlung Tsangpo flows through India as the Brahmaputra and into Bangladesh as the Jamuna, making the project a major concern for downstream water security. The Himalayan region lies along the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates and is highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

A 2026 report by the Institute for Security and Development Policy warned that the project’s seismic risks, combined with its geopolitical significance, require greater international scrutiny. Other studies have highlighted challenges involving unstable terrain, sediment, tunnelling and the possibility of earthquake-induced hazards. Beyond engineering concerns, the project has wider geopolitical implications. Control over the upper reaches of major rivers gives China considerable influence over water flows affecting India and Bangladesh, while limited transparency about the project has increased downstream anxiety. Experts have therefore called for greater data sharing, stronger early-warning systems and climate-resilient water management, including smaller and more adaptable infrastructure projects. (IANS)

Also Read; Nepal Floods: Over 100 Dead, Hundreds Missing After Bhote Koshi River Disaster