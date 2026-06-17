BRUSSELS: China’s warnings about militarisation in East Asia appear to be more about narrative-building than genuine security concerns. In contrast, the primary driver of military expansion in the region is China’s own rapid military build-up, not Japan, Australia, or the Philippines, a report has stated.

By “crying wolf”, Beijing risks undermining its own credibility while strengthening the very coalitions it “fears most”. Across the Indo-Pacific, the louder China’s rhetoric grows, the more apparent its double standards become, Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the Dalai Lama, wrote in the ‘European Times’.

“When Beijing warns of ‘destabilising militarisation’ in East Asia, the targets are predictable: Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. Yet these warnings ring hollow against the backdrop of China’s own extensive military expansion. The wolf cry is not about genuine fear. It is about shaping perceptions, deflecting criticism, and preserving China’s strategic narrative,” Thondup detailed.

“China today commands the world’s largest navy by number of vessels, has fielded advanced missile systems, and continues to militarize the South China Sea. Its defence budget has grown steadily, funding modernisation across conventional, cyber, space, and nuclear capabilities. This transformation is not merely defensive. It is designed to project power across the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

According to the report, Beijing’s alarm over far smaller actions by its neighbours, against the backdrop of its own expansionist agenda, reflects a clear “double standard”. It further stated that Japan’s reinterpretation of its pacifist constitution, alongside record-high defence spending and the development of counterstrike capabilities, signals a historic strategic shift. (IANS)

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