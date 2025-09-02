Chinese President Xi Jinping slams US unilateralism, urges fair global trade at SCO

TIANJIN: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for promoting a correct view of second world war history and opposing cold war mentality, block confrontation and bullying, a statement seen as sending message to the United States over its unilateral imposition of tariffs on other nations including China. He stated that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states must advocate for equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation.

In his address at the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Tianjin on Monday, Xi said, “We must uphold fairness and justice. We must promote a correct view of World War II history and oppose Cold War mentality, block confrontation, and bullying. We must uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and support the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core. We must advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization, and promote the building of a more just and reasonable global governance system.”

He stated that member states must continue to advance the reform of the SCO, increase resource input and capacity building and ensure that its mechanisms are more robust, its decision-making more scientific and its actions are more efficient.

“We must adhere to pragmatism and efficiency. We must continue to advance the reform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, increase resource input and capacity building, and ensure that its mechanisms are more robust, its decision-making more scientific, and its actions more efficient. We must expedite the launch of the Integrated Center for Addressing Security Threats and Challenges and the Narcotics Control Center, and establish the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank as soon as possible to provide stronger support for member states’ security and economic cooperation,” he said. (IANS)

