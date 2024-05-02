Chinese scientist who helped combat Covid-19 still faces challenges to continue research

Beijing: Chinese virologist, Zhang Yongzhen gained prominence in 2020 when he shared critical data with the world disclosing the genome of a virus that caused Covid-19.

However, back in China, this scientist who contributed majorly to combating COVID has been facing regular interruptions and hurdles for over four years, a report by CNN stated.

Yongzhen on Sunday protested against these interruptions outside his lab at the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center after administrators closed the facility abruptly for renovations, the same report mentioned quoting accounts posted on his Weibo social media page. Although Yongzhen was praised for his contributions to countering covid 19. But, the people who know him say that he has faced a series of unexpected roadblocks in his career and research.

Images posted on Chinese social media this week showed Zhang wrapped in blankets and sleeping on the doorstep of the lab building as security guards hovered over him.

Quoting the accounts of Zhang’s research students posted online, the CNN report mentioned that he faced challenges like the formal transfer of his official employment to the Shanghai Center in 2020, ending his 19-year tenure at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Their account, reposted on Zhang’s Weibo page and seen by CNN, has since been deleted. The post alleged that the Shanghai Center affiliated with Fudan University, failed to formally recognize Zhang’s employment, ultimately striping him of his social security and medical benefits, and a premature termination of a five-year cooperation agreement.

In a statement Monday, the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center said it had closed some labs for renovation due to safety concerns and claimed it had provided additional office and experimental spaces for Zhang and his team. The “institute always respects ... and supports scientific researchers and students in carrying out normal research work,” the statement said.

CNN claimed to have reached the scientist on the phone, who mentioned that all the explanations given by the authorities for closing the labs were nonsensical. More than a dozen students’ research had been impacted by the lab closure, he said, adding it was “inconvenient” to say more at that time.

Moreover, the CNN report claimed that neither Zhang nor the online post detailing the circumstances leading to his protest connected the lab closure to his sharing of the coronavirus genome sequence in 2020. (ANI)

