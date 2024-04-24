Chinese Tourist Dies after Falling into Indonesian Volcano While Posing for Photo

EAST JAVA: In a tragic incident, a woman from China slipped and fell into a volcano in Indonesia on Saturday while trying to pose for photos.

The woman and her husband were on a group tour to Ijen, a volcanic tourist attraction in East Java province, as per reports.

On Saturday, the woman and her husband climbed to the edge of a cliff to see the famous “blue fire” and watch the sunrise, according to the South China Morning Post, citing the Chinese newspaper Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.