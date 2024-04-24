Chinese Tourist Dies after Falling into Indonesian Volcano While Posing for Photo
EAST JAVA: In a tragic incident, a woman from China slipped and fell into a volcano in Indonesia on Saturday while trying to pose for photos.
The woman and her husband were on a group tour to Ijen, a volcanic tourist attraction in East Java province, as per reports.
On Saturday, the woman and her husband climbed to the edge of a cliff to see the famous “blue fire” and watch the sunrise, according to the South China Morning Post, citing the Chinese newspaper Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.
The woman, surname Huang, accidentally slipped while standing next to a dead tree with the volcano in the background.
She stepped on her dress, causing her to fall. Her husband was taking photos of her when the accident occurred. Reports say she fell 75 meters down the cliff.
The Chinese tourist reportedly disregarded warnings from the tour guide about the “very dangerous” spot.
The woman’s body was recovered about two hours later. Her husband was inconsolable in the hospital.
Many tourists visit the Ijen volcano area to witness the “blue fire” phenomenon.
Last week, a distant volcano in Indonesia erupted over seven times, leading to the closure of Sam Ratulangi International Airport.
Last week, Mount Ruang, a stratovolcano in Indonesia’s outermost region erupted, spewing lava, ash columns, and lightning, which led to the evacuation of thousands of people. The airport is located more than 100 kilometers away from the volcano’s crater.
At least 22 people died when Mount Merapi erupted in Sumatra. It spewed a three-kilometer-high tower of ash into the sky while 75 people were hiking in the area.
Indonesia, a large nation made up of many islands, often experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because it sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.
ALSO WATCH: