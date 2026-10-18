LONDON: A polarised crowd of demonstrators converged on Parliament Square in London on Saturday, sharply divided in their support for and opposition to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Cockroach Janata Party. The demonstration unfolded amid widespread protests across India led by the Congress-led INDIA bloc alongside the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which have focused their criticism on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition factions have alleged flaws in the exercise and pressed for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrations also resonated internationally, as members of the Indian diaspora in London staged a counter-protest in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, opposing protests by the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and other groups. (ANI)

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