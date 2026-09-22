CNN, MS now and Politico sue Trump administration over White House access ban

WASHINGTON, DC: CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO have filed a lawsuit against the US President Donald Trump administration on Monday (local time) following the White House's sudden revocation of press credentials for journalists from all three news organisations.

This comes after Trump on Friday said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."

In a joint statement, the news outlets announced their legal challenge to protect their constitutional protections and challenge government control over news coverage.

"This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes," the joint statement read.

The joint legal action comes days after reporters from the three news outlets were turned away at security gates and had their press badges confiscated by Secret Service officers.The news outlets, calling the action a threat to press freedom, said that the action was taken to free independent journalism from "government interference." "Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting," the organisations stated. "Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference." CNN has reported that the emergency filing is set for review by a federal judge in the DC District Court, with administration officials potentially facing hearings and legal arguments in the coming days. (ANI)

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