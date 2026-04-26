Congo forms new government after Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso’s reappointment 

BRAZZAVILLE: The presidency of the Republic of the Congo has released a statement on national television announcing the lineup of the country’s new government. According to the statement, in addition to Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso, who was reappointed earlier by President Denis Sassou Nguesso, the new government comprises one deputy Prime Minister, three ministers of state and 37 ministers. Among them, Jean-Jacques Bouya, former minister of state for territorial planning and major works, was appointed deputy Prime Minister in charge of infrastructure development and territorial planning, reported Xinhua news agency. Pierre Oba, former Minister of State for mines and geology, was appointed minister of state at the presidency in charge of political affairs. Former Minister of State for Trade, Supply and Consumption Claude Alphonse Nsilou was appointed Minister of State for construction, urban planning and housing, while former Minister of State for Land Affairs and State Property Management Pierre Mabiala was appointed Minister of State for civil service, labour and social dialogue. (IANS)

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