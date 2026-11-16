CPEC: A Decade Later, Pakistan and China Grapple with Economic and Security Failures

NEW DELHI: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was once presented as a booster for economic growth and a geopolitical game-changer, appears to have become a bane for Pakistan and China, according to an article.

While Pakistan has come under a crushing financial burden, China is angry about security failures and the failing returns on the heavy investments. A decade later, the mega project is slowly turning into a giant white elephant, much like the other projects that have been taken under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the article on Zimbabwe's NewsDay news portal read. Voices against China for the deteriorating financial situation are growing in Pakistan as the CPEC caused the setting up the most expensive projects that were actually not needed. The article cites Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue's s former Chairman Shabar Zaidi as saying: "I was the first person in Pakistan to oppose CPEC. I said 25 years ago that it is a drama and nothing will come out of it. You fooled people. It led to disaster." Many people have supported and echoed Zaidi's views on social media platforms. (IANS)