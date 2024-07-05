Cross-border terrorism requires decisive response: PM Narendra Modi’s strong message to SCO

Astana: Reminding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) of one of its "original goals", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that cross-border terrorism requires a "decisive response" from the grouping which must "naturally" give priority to combating terrorism and respecting territorial integrity in the region.

PM Modi's remarks, delivered by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the 24th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Kazakhstan's Astana, assume significance as the gathering of leaders physically attending the summit also included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders. Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace. Terrorism in any form or manifestation cannot be justified or condoned," EAM Jaishankar, who is leading the Indian delegation at the Summit, mentioned while delivering PM Modi's remarks.

"International community must isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism. Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered," PM Modi added in his message to the SCO community which represents approximately 40 per cent of the world's population and nearly one-third of the global economy.

Prime Minister Modi also urged to take "proactive steps" to prevent the spread of radicalisation among the youth while highlighting the shared commitment agreed upon by the member states in the Joint Statement issued during India's SCO Presidency last year.

He said that the meeting was taking place in the backdrop of pandemic impact, ongoing conflicts, rising tensions, trust deficits and increasing number of hotspots around the world - events which have put significant strain on international relations and global economic growth. (IANS)

