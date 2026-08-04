Cuba Plunged into Darkness Again as Nationwide Blackout Hits Amid Fuel Shortages and Aging Grid

Havana: Cuba was hit by another nationwide blackout, the National Electric Union said.

The union said in a statement on social media that the country's national power system experienced a total disconnection at 22:43 local time (0243 GMT) on Sunday.

A partial collapse of Cuba's National Electric System left western provinces without electricity on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency

Cuba has struggled to import fuel and repair its ageing power plants due to the impact of US sanctions, the statement said. Since October 2024, Cuba has suffered several nationwide blackouts due to power facility failures, hurricanes and other factors. (IANS)

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