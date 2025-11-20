Curfew imposed in Nepal’s Bara district after clash between UML cadres, Gen-Z group

KATHMANDU: An eight-hour curfew has been imposed in the Simara airport area of Bara District in the Southern plains of Nepal following a clash between the Gen-Z group and the CPN-UML cadres.

The District Administration Office, Bara, from Wednesday mid-day imposed curfew after a clash between Gen-Z youths and the CPN- UML supporters.

“The curfew covers 500 meters on both sides of the Gandak canal- Pathlaiya road section and 500 meters around Simara airport,” the order reads. Flights to and from Kathmandu through Simara have been halted.

The clashes began after Gen Z youths demonstrated when they learned UML leaders were arriving in Simara. UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel and leader Mahesh Basnet were scheduled to travel through the airport to attend a programme in Parwanipur, prompting the protests.

The CON-UML on Tuesday had decided to file a writ petition at the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Sushila Karki, President Ramchandra Paudel had dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 following the Gen-Z movement that turned into a lightning revolt and violent protests across the country.

At least 78 people lost their lives in the protests on September 8 and 9. The Karki administration has the mandate to conduct the snap polls on March 5.

A meeting of the dissolved parliamentary party of the UML on Tuesday concluded that there is no alternative to the restoration of Parliament. Accordingly, the party decided to file a petition in the top court. (ANI)

Also Read: Nepal returning to normalcy as curfew lifted after days of unrest