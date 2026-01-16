Deadly crane collapse in Thailand: dozens killed, India condoles loss of lives

BANGKOK: A tragic rail disaster unfolded on Wednesday, in Nakhon Ratchasima province, north-eastern Thailand, when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train, causing it to derail and resulting in a significant number of deaths and injuries.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. local time in Ban Thanon Khot on Wednesday, Sikhio district, often locally referred to as Korat, when a large launching gantry crane used in building an elevated section of the high-speed rail project suddenly fell onto the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani passenger train No. 21 as it passed beneath ongoing construction work, reported Bangkok Post.

Initial reports from Thai authorities confirmed that at least 32 people were killed and dozens more were injured in the collision, with many trapped inside the wreckage and rescue efforts subsequently focused on extrication and medical treatment. Around 64 to 66 passengers were reported injured, and three were still missing according to the latest provincial public health updates.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud crash and explosions as the crane’s heavy steel structure and concrete load struck the train’s middle carriages, causing two cars to be severely damaged and one to catch fire. Smoke was seen rising from the site as rescue workers battled difficult conditions to reach and evacuate survivors, reported Bangkok Post.

The train was traveling at estimated speeds of around 120 km/h (75 mph) when the structure collapsed. Many of the casualties were concentrated in the second carriage, which was hit most directly and subsequently caught fire, trapping passengers inside before rescue teams could fully access the compartment.

The high-speed rail line under construction is part of a major Thai-Chinese infrastructure project planned to eventually link Bangkok with Kunming in China via Laos. The segment where the accident occurred is being built by Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD), a large Thai contractor, which has expressed regret and pledged compensation to the families of victims.

Thai officials, including Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the collapse and stressed that accountability and safety protocols will be rigorously reviewed. The State Railway of Thailand also announced that several services along the affected route were disrupted, with rerouting and cancellations in place as emergency operations continue. (ANI)

