Deadly IED blast kills three police personnel in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: Three police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), were killed in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, local media reported, citing district police spokesperson Yaqoob Zulqarnain.

Zulqarnain stated that an improvized explosive device was used to carry out the blast in the Paniyala area, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The police spokesperson stated that ASI Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq and the driver of the mobile van, Sakhi Jan, were killed in the attack while another constable accompanying them remained unhurt.

He said that the security personnel had cordoned off the site of the incident, and a search operation had been launched. He said, "Police are searching for the attackers, and the matter is being investigated from all angles."

Four people, including the senior government official and three others, were injured after a convoy of North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner Shah Wali Khan was targeted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported.

Shah Wali Khan was travelling with his security squad on the Bannu-Miranshah Road when attackers targeted his convoy near Masoomabad Mamandkhel. He died on the spot, while two security police personnel and a passerby were also killed in the attack.

Three people, including two members of Shah Wali Khan's security staff and the convoy's driver, were injured in the incident. All injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment. (IANS)

