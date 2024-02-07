Deadly Twin Bombings Rock Pakistan A Day Before Elections

QUETTA: Two deadly detonations in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan have claimed the lives of at least 22 people with many sustaining injuries.

The deadly twin blasts on Wednesday comes just a day before elections in crisis-hit Pakistan.

The election offices of political parties were deliberately targeted in the attacks in the disputed region.

As per reports, the first attack, which claimed at least 12 lives, occurred at the office of independent election candidate Asfandyar Khan Kakar in Pishin district near the border with Afghanistan.