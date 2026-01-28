Death toll rises to 28 amid severe winter storm across United States

New York: At least 28 weather-related deaths were reported as a massive winter storm dumped snow across dozens of US states over the weekend, causing widespread power outages, flight cancellations and school closures.

The death toll included two people run over by snowplows in Massachusetts and Ohio, and fatal sledding accidents in Arkansas and Texas. In New York City, officials said eight people were found dead outdoors as temperatures plunged at night, Xinhua news agency reported.

From Massachusetts in the northeast to Texas in the south, roads were frozen slick with ice and buried under often more than 30 cm of snow. In some southern states, residents faced winter conditions unseen for decades.

Nearly 700,000 customers from the mid-Atlantic to the South were without power as of 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, according to poweroutage.com. Most of them were in the South, with Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana hit hardest, where freezing rain caused tree limbs and power lines to snap, inflicting crippling outages.

The storm snarled air traffic, with more than 12,500 US flights canceled on Sunday, the most of any day since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 5,200 flights traveling into, from and within the United States were cancelled and over 6,600 were delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. (IANS)

Also Read: New United States defence strategy prioritises China and the Indo-Pacific