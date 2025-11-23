Death toll rises to 55 in Vietnam floods: Report

HANOI: The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has risen to 55, with 13 others still missing, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported on Saturday.

The floods submerged nearly 80,000 hectares of rice and other crops, and killed or swept away more than 3.2 million poultry and livestock, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the report.

Over 28,400 houses remain inundated, while 946 others have been damaged, according to the report.

The economic losses are estimated at nearly 9 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 358 million U.S. dollars), the authority said. (IANS)

Also Read: Torrential rains, landslides devastate Vietnam; death toll rises to 41