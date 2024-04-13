Deaths of Indian students in US: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday condemned the deaths of Indian students in the US and said that the cause of their deaths was more than one, adding that the investigations of two recent cases are underway, with Indian authorities taking up the issue with the concerned authorities in the US.

The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal while addressing the weekly press briefing on Friday, highlighted the unfortunate deaths of Indian students in the US.

"Two of them passed away, while the deaths of both national students are under investigation. We have reached out to the consulates and they have extended all possible help. Hopefully, we will come to know more about the reasons...," Jaiswal said.

Mentioning the data, Randhir Jaiswal said that some 10 Indian students have passed away since January. "Since January, there have been some 10 Indian students who have passed away. One was a case of homicide which was registered against a vagrant person. This was the most unfortunate of Vivek Saini. Then, there was a case in which the victim as shot at," he said.

"These two cases are being investigated from the point of law and order. We are pushing very hard. Our consulates and our mission in the US have strengthened the student outreach, so that they can convey how they should take care of themselves and...what all the help consulates and embassy can provide," he added. (ANI)

