DGS withdraws restrictions on movement of Indian ships through Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has withdrawn restrictions on Indian ships moving across the Strait of Hormuz, while instructing masters and crews to remain vigilant and strictly follow prescribed security protocols. “The International Maritime Organization (IMO), in close coordination with Coastal States and industry partners, has initiated measures for the evacuation of stranded seafarers through a coordinated mechanism involving IMO, UKMTO, MICA Center, and Coastal States. The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Navy, Indian Missions abroad and other concerned stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers,” the DGS said in a circular issued on June 26. (IANS)

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