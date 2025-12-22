Dhaka University Hall renamed after Islamist leader, Bangabandhu mural removed

Dhaka: In another controversial move that critics say undermines the legacy of those who fought in the Bangladesh Liberation War, the hall union of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at Dhaka University has removed the original nameplate and replaced it with one reading ‘Osman Hadi Hall’, named after radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi, local media reported. Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a candidate from the Dhaka-8 parliamentary constituency for the upcoming general elections, was critically injured in a shooting incident by unidentified assailants in Dhaka’s Paltan area on December 12. At the same time, several students were seen painting over a graffiti mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that had been displayed prominently on the main building of the hall.

Musaddiq Ibn Ali Mohammad, secretary for cultural affairs of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), announced that the hall’s nameplate would be removed using a crane at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a report by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune.

On-site observations indicated that work to erase the hall’s original name began at approximately 9:45 p.m. Later, around 11:15 p.m., efforts were initiated to paint over the graffiti mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (IANS)

