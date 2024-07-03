Discussion on prospects of multilateral cooperation at SCO Summit likely: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Astana: World leaders are expected to review the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation at the SCO Summit set to take place in Kazakhstana's Astana on July 4, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Astana for the SCO Summit. The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) will be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.

In a press release, MEA stated, "At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation. Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting."

India's priorities in SCO are shaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO. In a press release, MEA stated, "SECURE stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection."

India, under its first-ever presidency of SCO, hosted the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in virtual format on July 4, 2023, according to MEA press release.

Kazakhstan took over the SCO presidency from India, which was the president last year. This year's host is Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has proposed, among other initiatives, the establishment of a joint investment fund.

In a telephonic conversation with the Kazakhstan President on June 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his full support for the success of the upcoming summit in Astana.

During the conversation, the two leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral strategic partnerships. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's leadership would greatly contribute to the furtherance of regional cooperation. (ANI)

