Donald Trump backs US-Iran talksin Geneva, cautions of fallout if efforts collapse

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he would be "involved in those talks indirectly" as American and Iranian officials prepare to meet in Geneva, voicing cautious optimism about a potential breakthrough while warning of consequences if negotiations collapse.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump described Iran as a "very tough negotiator" but expressed hope that Tehran would adopt a more reasonable approach. "I hope they be more reasonable. They want to make a deal," he said, adding that Iran would not want to face the consequences of failing to reach an agreement.

The upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme and broader regional tensions. Trump claimed that recent US military action had prevented Iran from rapidly advancing its nuclear ambitions. "They would have had a nuclear weapon within one month. If that happened, it would have been a whole different deal," he said.

Turning to domestic issues, Trump highlighted what he described as strong economic performance, pointing to low inflation and falling fuel prices. He credited his energy policy, saying, "As goes gasoline and oil and gas, so goes the rest of the products."

The president also claimed significant improvements in crime statistics, asserting that the US has the "best murder numbers since 1900." He attributed this to stricter border enforcement and the removal of thousands of individuals he described as criminals. (IANS)

