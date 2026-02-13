Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu hold talks on Iran, ‘progress’ in Gaza

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he had a "very good meeting" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, as both leaders focused on negotiations with Iran and the situation in Gaza.

"I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two countries continues," Trump said on Wednesday (local time)

The Oval Office meeting marked Netanyahu's fifth visit to the White House since Trump began his second term.

Trump said no final decisions had been taken, but stressed that diplomacy with Tehran should continue.

"There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that it will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."

Referring to past tensions, Trump added, "Last time, Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer -- That did not work well for them. Hopefully, this time they will be more reasonable and responsible."

He also said the two leaders discussed Gaza and broader regional developments. "Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East."

Netanyahu had indicated before departing Israel that Iran would top the agenda. "On this trip, we will discuss a series of issues: Gaza, the region, but first and foremost, the negotiations with Iran."

He said he would outline Israel's position to the US President. "I will present to the President our outlook regarding the principles of these negotiations -- the essential principles, which, in my opinion, are important not only to Israel, but to everyone around the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East." (IANS)

