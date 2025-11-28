Donald Trump calls attack on National Guard an ‘act of terror’, orders 500 more troops

WASHINGTON: Hours after two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington, US President Donald Trump called the attack an "act of terror".

"This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred, and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity," Trump said while addressing the nation on Wednesday evening (local time).

He added that the suspect in custody is a "foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on earth", and blamed the previous Biden administration for allowing the attacker to enter the country under refugee status.

Trump also promised to "re-examine every single alien" from Afghanistan who entered the US under the Biden administration.

"We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country if they can't love our country, we don't want them," he added.

He also announced deployment of an additional 500 troops to "help protect our capital city.' (IANS)

