Donald Trump Calls Chris Murphy ‘Unattractive, Lightweight’ After Alaska Talks Remark

Washington: US President Donald Trump has hit out at Democrat Senator Chris Murphy for criticising the Alaska meeting, calling him “very unattractive” and “lightweight,” who makes it hard to reach a peace deal.

Trump’s statement comes after Murphy slammed Trump for humiliating America and described the Alaska meeting as a “disaster” and “embarrassment for the US.”

Murphy also claimed that the meeting resulted in Russian President Vladimir Putin getting “everything he wanted”.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, “The very unattractive (both inside and out!) Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said ‘Putin got everything that he wanted.’ Actually, ‘nobody got anything,’ too soon, but getting close.”

“Murphy is a lightweight who thinks it made the Russian President look good in coming to America. Actually, it was very hard for President Putin to do so. This war can be ended, NOW, but stupid people like Chris Murphy, John Bolton, and others, make it much harder to do so,” he added. (IANS)

