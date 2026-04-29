Donald Trump claims Iran in ‘State of Collapse’, says Tehran wants US to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait’

WAHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran is in a “state of collapse” and has requested the United States to help “open” the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the reason Iran wants Washington to open the strategic waterway is due to Tehran’s internal leadership situation, which the US President said will be resolved soon.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do),” the post read.

Earlier, Trump indicated that he is inclined to reject the most recent diplomatic overture from Tehran aimed at halting current hostilities.

According to CNN, citing sources, the Iranian proposal reportedly suggests the restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring critical concerns regarding its nuclear programme to future discussions. The US President expressed his reservations during a high-level briefing with national security aides on Monday, noting that Trump is “not likely to accept the plan,” which was formally delivered to Washington within the last few days. (ANI)

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