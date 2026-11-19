SHENZHEN: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan and posed for a photograph with fellow leaders attending the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the APEC summit, where he was personally welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders exchanged a warm embrace upon Trump's arrival, following which the US President greeted accompanying Chinese officials and posed for photographs.

Trump is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for a historic trilateral meeting, with the Iran conflict and the war in Ukraine likely to feature in the discussions.

Ahead of his arrival in China, Trump took to Truth Social after departing Manila, where he attended the ASEAN summit and the Quad Leaders' meet, to announce a new trade agreement with the Philippines.

"I am now heading to China, from the Philippines, where we had a wonderful meeting on Trade, National Security, and other subjects. I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of 'Energy.' President Marcos is a powerful leader, and a man of high integrity and substance. It was an Honor to be with him, and his beautiful wife and son. See you in China," Trump posted. (ANI)