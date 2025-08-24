Donald Trump nominates loyal aide Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of longtime aide and trusted political strategist Sergio Gor to serve as the next United States Ambassador to India, as well as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump praised Gor’s loyalty, organisational talent, and deep involvement in his political and governmental operations. “I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs,” Trump wrote.

He continued, “As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation.”

Trump highlighted Gor’s wide-ranging contributions to his administration and campaign, saying, “Sergio is a great friend who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement.”

“For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!” said Trump. (IANS)

